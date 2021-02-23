Advertisement

Marijuana activists propose compromise to legislators regarding medical marijuana

Changes were proposed to marijuana laws in Pierre.
Changes were proposed to marijuana laws in Pierre.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state legislature Monday to propose a compromise regarding the implementation of the medical marijuana law established by Initiated Measure 26.

Some of the proposed changes include extending the deadline for the Department of Health to write rules and regulations for the medical marijuana program from October 29th to January of next year.

The group also wants to ensure specific legal protections are put in place for medical marijuana patients before registry ID cards are issued. Having them take effect on July 1, 2021, instead of July 1, 2022.

But for any of this to happen, the organizations need support from legislators in Pierre.

”We’re in conversations with a number of legislators and we expect that there is going to be considerable support and we’re going to be providing updates on the legislative next steps as we have them. I can tell you there’s some significant interest in both chambers in this compromise,” says Matthew Schweich from the organizations.

We did reach out to Noem’s office in response to these proposed changes and have not heard back yet.

You can find more information on this proposed legislation here.

