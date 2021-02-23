Advertisement

Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime

James Jumping Eagle
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, federal charges for a different crime have been filed against the man accused of killing an 82-year-old Rapid City woman last week.

The 45-year-old is charged in federal court with failing to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he knowingly did not register this month, even though he was required to do so. Jumping Eagle pleaded not guilty.

James Jumping Eagle was arrested over the weekend. Police say he killed 82-year-old Reta McGovern in her home on Flormann Street in Rapid City.

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Jumping Eagle is charged with felony first-degree murder and failure to register as a sex offender. The felony murder means Jumping Eagle has been accused of committing the murder while using an explosive or engaging in arson, rape, robbery, burglary or kidnapping.

The judge said he is a flight risk, so he is being held in Pennington County Jail. The maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years in prison and or a $250,000 fine.

It’s unclear when his next court date is.

