Advertisement

‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they felt blessed that it happened so fast.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police announced the arrest ver the weekend of a suspect in the murder of 82-year old Reta McGovern in her home on Feb. 10.

Police say 45-year old James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation on Saturday.

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they felt blessed that it happened so fast.

McGovern’s grandson Zach Gibson says they can sleep a little better now but are still struggling with a crime that seems to make no sense.

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit

“One time she got into an argument with a telemarketer many years ago, and that’s like the only enemy she’s ever made,” Zach Gibson, McGovern’s grandson said. “And she is a sweetheart, warm smile, super nice. It’s unfortunate that this would happen to her too because she is so much more than the 82-year old woman who was murdered. She was a very very caring individual. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s pretty hard.”

Gibson says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve had from the community and for the work of law enforcement

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Changes were proposed to marijuana laws in Pierre.
Marijuana activists propose compromise to legislators regarding medical marijuana
Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon speaks about 'Prom'
Prom held after graduation, RCAS superintendent announces
Monday’s Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th...
Google Doodle celebrates writer, activist Zitkala-Sa
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Noem sends letters S.D. congressional delegation, urging against canceling Mount Rushmore fireworks