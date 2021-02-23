Breezy with a few snow showers Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated snow showers taper off through the evening and we are dry overnight. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s.

Scattered clouds return for Wednesday with isolated snow showers once again, mainly in the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs Wednesday will not be as warm, but we reach the mid to upper 30s for many. Sunshine is in full force Thursday and with a southwest wind, temperatures will make it up into the 40s! Scattered clouds are back Friday with highs staying in the 40s.

A few snow showers will be possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Light accumulations are possible. Sunshine will be back on Sunday with highs nearing 40°. Nice weather is expected all of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs making their way into the 40s and 50s!

