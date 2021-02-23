Advertisement

Breezy with a few snow showers Wednesday

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated snow showers taper off through the evening and we are dry overnight. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s.

Scattered clouds return for Wednesday with isolated snow showers once again, mainly in the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs Wednesday will not be as warm, but we reach the mid to upper 30s for many. Sunshine is in full force Thursday and with a southwest wind, temperatures will make it up into the 40s! Scattered clouds are back Friday with highs staying in the 40s.

A few snow showers will be possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Light accumulations are possible. Sunshine will be back on Sunday with highs nearing 40°. Nice weather is expected all of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs making their way into the 40s and 50s!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Breezy
Staying Breezy
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Cooler Today with some Snow in the Hills and in northeast Wyoming
Staying windy Tuesday
Again
Staying windy Tuesday