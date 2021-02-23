Advertisement

Board leaders of Texas’ grid operator resign after outages

Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water distribution site Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston. The city's boil water notice has been rescinded however many residents lack water at home due to broken pipes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator said Tuesday they will resign following outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week.

All of the board directors stepping down, which included Chairwoman Sally Talberg, live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The resignations are effective Wednesday, a day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

