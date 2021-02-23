Advertisement

Bicyclists wanted: Rapid City seeks input for bicycle-friendly community survey

A road sign on near Main Street Square indicates bicyclists can travel throughout downtown...
A road sign on near Main Street Square indicates bicyclists can travel throughout downtown Rapid City streets alongside vehicles on Feb. 22, 2021. City Long Range Planner Kip Harrington says they use the results from the 2021 Bicycles Friendly Community survey to propose ways to improve commuting for bicyclists regardless of whether they receive the designation.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KEVN) - Rapid City might soon join Sioux Falls as a place that says cars and bicycles both belong on the road.

It’s no wheel and deal: the city is being considered for recognition as a bicycle-friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists.

The league is asking for bikers to fill out a short, online survey about their experience bicycling in and around the city of presidents.

Dan Schneider, a bicycle mechanic with Black Hills Bicycles, says biking of all types has garnered popularity over the decade.

”It’s very hard to drive through town now and not see bikes on a car,” Schneider said. “You didn’t used to see that. Now, it’s almost common to see that.”

City Long Range Planner Kip Harrington says the feedback they receive from the survey helps them find where city biking shines - and where it falls flat.

”What we do think we need to focus on a little bit more are the on-street facilities - more bike lanes, things like that - and allow people to use their bikes as more of a mode of transportation and not just recreation,” Harrington said.

The league will announce whether Rapid City will receive the title in May. For those interested in participating, here’s a link to the survey.

