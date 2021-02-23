Bicyclists wanted: Rapid City seeks input for bicycle-friendly community survey

(KEVN) - Rapid City might soon join Sioux Falls as a place that says cars and bicycles both belong on the road.

It’s no wheel and deal: the city is being considered for recognition as a bicycle-friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists.

The league is asking for bikers to fill out a short, online survey about their experience bicycling in and around the city of presidents.

Dan Schneider, a bicycle mechanic with Black Hills Bicycles, says biking of all types has garnered popularity over the decade.

”It’s very hard to drive through town now and not see bikes on a car,” Schneider said. “You didn’t used to see that. Now, it’s almost common to see that.”

City Long Range Planner Kip Harrington says the feedback they receive from the survey helps them find where city biking shines - and where it falls flat.

”What we do think we need to focus on a little bit more are the on-street facilities - more bike lanes, things like that - and allow people to use their bikes as more of a mode of transportation and not just recreation,” Harrington said.

The league will announce whether Rapid City will receive the title in May. For those interested in participating, here’s a link to the survey.

