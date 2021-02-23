Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Noem sends letters S.D. congressional delegation, urging against canceling Mount Rushmore fireworks

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Ravnsborg faces impeachment in State House
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with...
Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
The Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks...
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate