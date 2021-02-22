Staying windy Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds calm down overnight, with exception to northeast Wyoming. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for everyone. There will be more clouds the farther north you are with a chance of a rain and snow showers for the northern plains.

The moisture slides south through the morning along a cold front. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the morning before cooling off during the afternoon. Winds will gust 40+ mph once again and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some advisories or warnings issued for similar locations as today.

Wednesday will fall below normal with highs in the mid 30s and scattered clouds. While we are dry much of the day, an isolated flurry cannot be ruled out. Best chance for those will be in the hills and Wyoming. Winds wont be as bad, but it’ll be breezy with gusts to 30 mph possible. We stay breezy Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, while Friday will feature more clouds than sun.

The weekend starts off Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s before sunshine returns Sunday and highs soar back up into the low 40s. Next week’s forecast is looking pretty solid. Sunny for nearly every day and highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll take it for the first week of March!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.