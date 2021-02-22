Advertisement

Noem, Gordon, Burgum join GOP governors in demanding Biden withdraws from federal oil, gas ban

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is...
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. Wyoming's governor is promoting a Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution — findings questioned by a utility that owns the plants and wants to shift away from the fossil fuel in favor of wind and solar energy. Supporters say carbon capture would save coal by pumping carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas emitted by power plants — underground instead of into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)(J. David Ake | AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined 16 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his executive order that paused new oil and gas developments on federal lands.

Back in January, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 as apart of his aggressive climate change approach. His signature shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, got the U.S. back in the Paris Climate Accord and paused new oil and gas developments on federal lands.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also signed the letter that criticizes President Biden’s order. The GOP Governors argue the executive order has a negative impact on several states saying it will damage economies in western states with large tracts of federal land. According to a letter from the Governors, the EO will also cause energy costs to spike by $1.7 billion per year.

The order has the effect of “chasing away capital investment for long-term economic growth and undermining public services, public conservation, public safety, public education, and more,” the governors said in the letter.

READ: Joint Letter to President Biden on the Oil and Gas Ban

The governors were unified in their support for an “all of the above energy approach” and said that “as governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation,” stressing the importance of state primacy for emission standards.

“You began your presidency with calls for unity, specifically to end the divide that pits urban versus rural, and as Republican leaders, we stand ready to work with your Administration to advance our states and country,” the letter said. “In contrast, the lack of consultation with our states demonstrated by [the order] is alarming, showing disregard for the citizens we serve and the businesses that employ them and keep our country running and our nation secure.”

The 17 signers of the letter are: Governors Mark Gordon (WY), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX) and Spencer Cox (UT).

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Low COVID-19 case count reported in South Dakota on Monday
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation
It's still cookie time, but the sales methods will be a little different.
Girl Scout Cookie sales changing during the pandemic
Many blood drives were cancelled because of the cold weather.
Blood donations down due to recently cold temperatures