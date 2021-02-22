Mickelson Trail bill makes way through South Dakota legislature

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The completion of a path connecting the Mickelson trail to Mount Rushmore may come sooner, thanks to a bill making its way through the state legislature.

House Bill 1253 is requesting appropriations to help fund the project that’s been in the works for 13 years.

The path would start at the Mickelson Trail near Hill City, and go for 15 miles to the shrine of democracy. The project is a joint effort between the Black Hills National Forest and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Mike Derby (R-Rapid City) says the move would be great for adding another aspect to Black Hills tourism.

”Can you imagine going through some of the most beautiful scenic property in the Black Hills, going to Mount Rushmore, having some ice cream and then heading back to Hill City?” Derby said.

The House Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing on the bill Monday.

