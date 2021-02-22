Low COVID-19 case count reported in South Dakota on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota saw a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases Monday as active cases continued to edge downward.

The Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 111,334.

Monday’s new cases included eight new cases in Pennington County and two in Lawrence County and one each in Jackson, Corson and Dewey counties. On the other side of the state, the state’s largest county, Minnehaha, didn’t report a positive case.

Active cases fell slightly to 1,933 Monday. This comes after active cases declined to under 2,000 over the weekend - the first time they fell below that point since late August. This number approached 20,000 in November, but has fallen sharply over the past couple of months.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,863 Monday. Officials reported 10 deaths over the weekend.

Current hospitalizations rose by four to 94. This number has also fallen in recent months after peaking in November but has hovered between 80-100 over the previous few weeks.

A total of 123,049 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Department of Health. Of those, 62,586 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

