Vitalant saw a drop in donations due to last weeks cold temperatures

Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant saw a severe decrease in blood donations due to the wintery weather in Rapid City and across the nation.

The enterprise cancelled dozen of blood drives meaning they lost out on more than 1,200 blood and platelet donations.

With this loss, Molly Barari from Vitalant says they have to pull from their supply.

”All the weather we’ve been having across the country, it is so important for people to come out and donate right now to do their part to help replenish the supply. Since Vitalant is part of a national network we can send products wherever they’re needed the most and we can do our part to ensure that the blood products get to the patients who needs them the most,” says Barari.

If you are interested in donations, Barari says you can get important health information like a pulse, blood pressure, and cholesterol reading.

