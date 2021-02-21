Advertisement

Rapid City has yet to receive payment from Lyft to renew operating license

This is at the front of the Lyft's car.
This is at the front of the Lyft's car.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Feb. 21, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic has delayed the time it takes Lyft drivers to get their background checks approved by the company, meaning there are less drivers on the roads.

The decrease in drivers means longer wait times for riders before a pickup.

So if you have an important place to be like the airport or work, rideshare driver Laurie Schlecht says you can schedule ahead through their Facebook page.

”And that driver would go over to them and they’ll request in the app and then that ride continues from there because as a Lyft driver we do not get paid for going to our passengers. It’s just the time that they are in the car with us so we like to make it a little easier to make arrangements ahead of time,” says Schlecht.

If you would like to take advantage of scheduling ahead, you can find the link to the local Lyft Facebook here.

