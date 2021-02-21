Murder suspect in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man accused of killing an 82-year-old Rapid City woman is now in custody.

According to a social media post by Rapid City Police Department, James Jumping Eagle was apprehended Saturday night.

Jumping Eagle is suspected in the February 10 death of Reta McGovern. McGovern was found in her Flormann Street home with a laceration to her throat.

