Annual ‘walk for warmth’ showcases the need for heating for those in need

Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to...
Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to stay warm during the cold winter months.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The freezing cold temperatures this past week were hit especially hard in Texas where many were left in the dark. The outages are being attributed to the overuse of energy.

This year’s Walk for Warmth took place amid a looming energy crisis in the United States, and particularly in the state of Texas. Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to stay warm during the cold winter months.

Black Hills Salvation Army Coordinator Javier Moreno said that the crisis in Texas showcases how important energy is to keep people safe and warm, and just how at-risk it can be.

“To be able to provide for those families is also very important so that if they do face that financial crisis, we can be able to come in and provide that assistance.”

While temps fell well below zero here in the north, those in Texas saw theirs drop into the twenties.

Our chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee said that while that temperature may not sound bad for us, the freeze caused many Texans across the state to overuse energy.

“I would say that this has been an interesting study in culture and what you’re used to, and even psychologically, what you’re able to handle,” Lee said. “It’s pretty plain to see that the mindsets are different from north to south.”

The Salvation Army is expected to raise over $20,000 to provide for families in need of warmth.

