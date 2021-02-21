A mild but WINDY Monday, rain/snow possible Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisories will be in effect Monday 8am through 5pm MST. Very strong west/northwest winds are expected to move in early tomorrow morning with 35-45mph sustained winds with gusts exceeding 55mph. Drivers should be reminded to use two hands on the wheel throughout the day tomorrow due to strong gusts causing people to lose control. Those in the Pennington County plains and from Jackson County to the northern counties will be under a Wind Advisory. Harding County is the only county until the High Wind Warning at this moment.

Monday will also be mild. Temperatures from the plains and Rapid City will range from the low to mid 50s. As we head into Tuesday, another weak disturbance moves through bringing the threat for a rain/snow showers. These will be isolated and mainly in the morning hours. Rain will then transition into snow for the afternoon hours. Snow accumulation look to be less than an inch for many. The northern Black Hills could see 1-3″ after all is said and done.

Drying out Wednesday, but a little bit cooler in the mid 30s. Temperatures back to normal by the end of the week, with partly cloudy skies for Friday into the weekend.

Have a great week!

