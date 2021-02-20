Snow showers Saturday with warmer air to follow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight, but clouds will return near the start of Saturday. Low temperatures will be much more reasonable as lows fall into the teens for nearly everyone across the area.

Skies become cloudy through the morning hours Saturday before rain/snow showers develop midday. As temperatures fall through the afternoon, precipitation will change over to snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations will be light for many, with less than an inch, but some spots could see some higher amounts. A couple inches or more are possible in the northern Black Hills. There could be a strong, narrow band or two of snow that develops Saturday afternoon and evening, which could break the forecast and give a few isolated spots a decent accumulation. Forecasting where exactly those bands set up is extremely difficult. Best chance for one of those bands will be south of I-90 or up to the Cheyenne River on the plains. Temperatures will be in the 30s for everyone Saturday.

Warmer air is expected to return Sunday with highs near normal. Many will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. It could be a little breezy to windy for us on Sunday and again Monday. Temperatures will be the warmest on Monday, where highs will be in the low to mid 50s! Break out the shorts and t-shirts... that’ll feel like spring after the cold snap we just went through. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s, but a few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the 30s and the chance at a few isolated snow showers.

