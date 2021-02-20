Advertisement

Dusty Johnson pleased with local vaccination efforts

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R- S.D.) learns about vaccines from Monument Health nurses.
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R- S.D.) learns about vaccines from Monument Health nurses.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, Monument’s vaccination clinic at Rushmore Mall received a visit from South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.

Johnson took a tour of the facility, speaking with nurses and other staff about the logistics of quickly and effectively vaccinating patients. He even observed Joan Petersen receive her first dose of the vaccine.

Johnson said he was impressed with the efficiency and plans to visit other vaccination sites in the future.

He described the atmosphere as almost “giddy” as people take the steps to return to normal.

While Johnson said he is pleased with the Rushmore Mall clinic, he wants more federal funding for the vaccination effort.

“This does not come together for free, and for health systems that have already struggled in a year, where they cancelled a lot of elective surgeries, they assumed a lot of additional expenses that came with being ready to serve their communities,” said Johnson. “We want to make sure that they’re able to do what they need to do operationally without assuming additional financial ham. I mean, the federal government has got to be willing to step up, and has to be willing to provide them the resources they need to get the shots in the arms.”

On Friday, Pfizer said their COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at a relatively warmer temperature, instead of the ultra-cold freezers.

Monument’s Senior Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations said the vaccines need to stay so cold because this is brand-new technology.

“We don’t know a lot about it yet, and so that’s why extra precautions were taken with keeping that vaccine extra cold,” said Scott Peterson, the Senior Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations at Monument Health.

Peterson said this will likely not effect Monument too much, since they already have an extra-cold freezer.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
State Democratic Party calls for resignation of AG Ravnsborg
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’

Latest News

Rapid City Council members to meet every month to go over topics.
The Rapid City council looks to meet every month to help communication between members
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Some South Dakota lawmakers are now getting behind a resolution to open an investigation into...
Senator Troy Heinert hopes to open investigation into Wounded Knee medals
UNET working to eliminate drugs in western South Dakota.
Drug joint task force seizes drugs, guns