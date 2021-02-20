Deadwood celebrates the Chinese New Year

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood hosted their annual Chinese New Year Party on Saturday educating the youth on the history of the town.

A group of kids got together at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood to learn about the town’s history while also doing arts and crafts.

The kids learned what the Year of the Ox means and they also learned about the traditions behind Chinese New Year that make it so special.

Education Director for the center, Amanda Brown, says Deadwood has a long history.

”I do think that knowing the history of the place you live is extremely important. Deadwood had a very large Chinese community at the start of it in 1876 all the way to 1930, so we like to celebrate that,” says Brown.

The kids attending also got a Chinese-style lunch and a red envelope ceremony.

