Advertisement

Wyoming senator works to ‘protect’ name of Devils Tower with legislation

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After efforts to change its name, legislation has been introduced to protect the name of Wyoming’s well-known landmark in the northeastern corner of the state.

Despite the fact that the monument has been known as Devils Tower since the 1800s, efforts have been made in recent years to change the name. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis has introduced a bill to protect Devils Tower National Monument,

“Devils Tower is one of the most iconic sights In Wyoming,” Lummis said. “It’s the first national monument in the United States, and a place of significance for everyone who sees it, from the tourists who visit to the native peoples and Wyoming residents who live nearby. Devils Tower is well known across the country and around the world as a historical and cultural landmark, and it is critical that we maintain its legacy and its name.”

Sen. John Barrasso is also co-sponsoring the bill.

This bill would counter petitioners that have been fighting since 2005 for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to rename Devils Tower.

The board hasn’t taken action because of the Devils Tower Protection Bill. Since the bill is under Congressional consideration, the board cannot make its own decision on the issue. As a result, whether the bill becomes law or not, the name cannot be changed.

The monument attracts more than half a million visitors each year, serving as an important part of the state and regional economy.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman found guilty of murdering 6-month-old son Thursday
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
State Democratic Party calls for resignation of AG Ravnsborg
Monument Health is offering a new type of wellness program.
Health Watch: Lifestyle Medicine
Some parents are upset that the rite of passage is being canceled for a second time over...
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom