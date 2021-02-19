Advertisement

Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back by the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways. But Slavitt says it’s possible to catch up with a concerted effort.

The weather has led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms.

“We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

About 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday and the rest of the backlog should be cleared in several days.

In addition, the government is opening up five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck...
Haughton neighbors feeding stranded truck drivers
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
Suspected drunk driver plunges off bridge in Wisconsin
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s basketball tournament games
Show updates, audition notices, and performance announcements.
Homestake Opera House announces NEA grant for artist