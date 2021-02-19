Advertisement

Summer camping reservations in State Parks open Feb. 20

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reservations for campers in South Dakota State Parks can be made for those looking forward to summer camping starting Feb. 20.

May 21 is the first day available for reservations in State Parks. For more than 40 parks, campsites become available 90 days before arrival. The exception to this is Custer State Park, which offers reservations a year in advance.

“The sooner you can plan your camping trip, the better,” Scott Simpson, State Parks Director, said in a news release.

Simpson reminded new and seasoned campers to plan accordingly for big camping weekends--like Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day--and to make reservations early.

Reservations can be made 24 hours a day, both online and by calling 1-800-710-2267.

You can also purchase a park entrance license online; those are valid through May 22, 2022. The Game, Fish and Parks also offers COVID-19 information for visiting state parks and camping during the pandemic.

