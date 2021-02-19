Advertisement

State warns of COVID-related text message phishing scams

South Dakota Consumer Protection says that many phones across the state have been receiving texts that either notify them that their COVID test results are back, or ask them to fill out a survey regarding COVID tests.(WCJB)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of South Dakota is warning residents about text message phishing scams related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota Consumer Protection says that many phones across the state have been receiving texts that either notify them that their COVID test results are back, or ask them to fill out a survey regarding COVID tests. These texts often contain a solicitation for credit card, or other bank information.

Jody Gillaspie with South Dakota Consumer Protection said that it can be easy to fall for these text scams.

”It makes it appear that it’s either from your insurance company or a company that has done testing,” Gillaspie said. “They know who the people are that are doing rapid testing, pos that text message is going to have some sort of name associated with it to make it look more legitimate.”

Gillaspie says if you receive one of these texts, forward it to the number 7726 to alert their providers of the potential scam.

