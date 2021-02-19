Advertisement

South Dakota reports 148 new COVID-19, 6 more deaths

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 111,018, with 107,137 of those cases considered recovered. Active cases decreased slightly, dropping to 2,028 from Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases included 20 in Pennington County and five in Meade County. The state also reported four new cases in Lawrence County, two in Custer, Butte and Fall River counties and one in Oglala Lakota County.

Current hospitalizations remain steady, dropping by only one from Thursday to 91. In total, 6,492 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported six new deaths. Four were 80 or older, one person was 50-59 and one person was 20-29. It was the fifth person in the age 20-29 category to have died with COVID-19. The state death toll is now at 1,853.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 17% of the state’s population have been vaccinated. So far, 116,143 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56,661 residents have completed both doses needed.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

