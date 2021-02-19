Advertisement

Slowly Warming Up into the Weekend

Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite the sunshine, a temperature inversion is holding strong late this morning. The higher hills may climb above 32 this afternoon, but it’s going to be close in town Rapid City, and doubtful at the airport.

An upper level trough will move across the area tomorrow. This system will bring a few scattered snow showers, with a minor accumulation possible in the higher hills and in Crook County, Wyoming.

Sunday looks sunny and seasonable, with warmer air arriving early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

Clouds return Friday and Saturday
Warmer
Clouds return
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
Getting Milder by the Day
Temperatures becoming more respectful