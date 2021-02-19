Advertisement

Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — With Russia’s name banned at the next two Olympic Games, its teams and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” the International Olympic Committee said Friday.

The team name — an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee — has been agreed between the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which prosecuted the latest case in a years-long pursuit of a state-backed program of doping and cover-ups.

Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The agreement avoids using the word “neutral” that WADA insisted must counter-balance any reference to the word “Russia” on team uniforms or equipment.

The Russian team flag in Tokyo and Beijing will be the ROC symbol — an Olympic flame in the white, blue and red stripes of the national flag above the five Olympic rings.

A piece of music to replace the Russian anthem at gold-medal ceremonies is yet to be agreed.

“The Russian Olympic Committee will submit a proposed musical score to be played for all ceremonies,” the IOC said.

Russian competitors were known as “Olympic Athlete from Russia” at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The toughest stand against Russian cheating has been taken by track and field’s World Athletics governing body, which requires Russians to compete as Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) at world championships.

In winter sports world championships this year, Russians have competed under names such as Russian Ski Federation (RSF) or Russian Luge Federation (RLF).

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

Wyoming senator works to ‘protect’ name of Devils Tower with legislation
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden to visit Mich. vaccine plant as winter throws a curve
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Munich Security Conference