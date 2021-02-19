Advertisement

Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the September hit-and-run death of Joseph Boever.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The criminal case involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has generated sharp interest among South Dakotans.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the September hit-and-run death of Joseph Boever.

Deputy State’s Attorney for Hyde County Emily Sovell sought assistance from the State’s Attorney’s of Beadle, Pennington, and Minnehaha counties to avoid getting the Attorney Generals office involved because of a conflict of interest.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said that all three State’s Attorney’s gave Sovell their opinions before the charges were brought.

“I have great faith that she deliberated on this deeply, and that her decision was made based on what she thought the appropriate charging decision was, and not on anything else extraneous to the case,” Vargo said.

Sovell acknowledged that there are some who may not be satisfied with the charges -- which each come with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Dino Kalomiris is a Rapid City business owner. He said that he believes Ravnsborg was undercharged and wonders if the penalty might be more severe for someone who isn’t the Attorney General.

“You’d be charged with vehicular homicide, or negligent homicide, or manslaughter or something,” Kalomiris said. “But, killing a human being? C’mon, something else should have happened to him.”

Sovell says the evidence doesn’t merit charging Ravnsborg with a felony.

