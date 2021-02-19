Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid city high schools will not host a prom this year due to coronavirus.

The Rapid City area school district released an e-mail to parents last night regarding their decision.

This would be the second year in a row, students would go with no prom. Parents are disappointed and want an opportunity to talk to the administration about reconsidering prom.

All other area school districts have not made any announcements about canceling prom. Parents have spoken out on how they feel in the following statement.

" As parents, we are very disappointed with the RCAS regarding a decision on prom..have there been school board meetings to discuss this? To our knowledge, there has been no effort that we know of to reach out to parents and our students for any kind of family input creative brainstorming, or possible options or ways to make prom a possibility, there have been prom planning meetings communicated in our school bulletins and we know that students have been attending those and planning for prom with their advisors. Kids have been excited, dresses have been purchased, tuxes have been rented. I cannot tell you how sad our kids and our parents were yesterday, for the seniors and I have a senior, this is the only prom they have left. With last year canceling them as well, all of the other schools in our area have been planning proms with their students. Why is it that the other schools can figure out to keep the other activities going for their kids but we cannot? The Rapid City school district so far has been the most stringent with sporting events and other activities. Sports goes across the state, and other things and we see how even the larger schools like east river, are making it happen. The active covid cases in Pennington county continue to decrease, I watch it every day. Even on the heels of the Black Hills Stock Show, which hosted thousands of attendees. There are just a handful of cases at our schools, people are getting vaccinated every day and we still have two months until prom. When is it gonna ever be safe enough for our kids to go back to some normalcy? When is it gonna be safe enough for us to do the right things for our kids? We would love nothing more than an opportunity to meet with the school board and to have a collaborative effort happen between parents students and administration to come up with something that will work for our kids. Prom is a big deal and for most kids a once-in-a-lifetime memory, thank you.”

The RCAS school board has not commented.

