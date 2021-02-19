Homestake Opera House announces NEA grant for artist

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) -Homestake Opera House (HOH) is a proud recipient of a Residency For Recovery (RFR) grant funded by the South Dakota Arts Council with federal relief funds from the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act. HOH is partnering with the Lead/Deadwood Arts Center (LDAC) to create a Residency For Recovery program in the Northern Black Hills Region of SD in 2021, and take the lead in the visual arts portion of the program.

The HOH is accepting proposals for a one-time community residency for Black Hills Artists. RFR creates an opportunity for artists to dialogue with the community in a public space. RFR allows artists to be creative problem-solvers while building community bonds during a unique time. Emphasis is on art as a way of engaging and addressing the challenges communities face.

Impact RFR aims to create a space for reflection during this time of uncertainty and transition, a space for the rejuvenation of ideas and progressive thought that connect South Dakotans with their communities and the world through art; and a unique opportunity for local artists to use their creative skillset to help address organizational and community challenges born from the COVID-19 pandemic in a productive manner.

The RFR has provided the HOH with awards totaling $5000 for proposed projects to directly support individual performing and visual artists in creating new work, giving them the means to devote time to develop their craft, improve technical skills, grow their artistic career, and broaden their exposure, inspiring their community with their creativity and resourcefulness. All performing and Visual arts disciplines are eligible. Artists will also receive access to public and common spaces agreed upon by both parties and partnering entities. HOH will cover costs associated with public programming and events including space/equipment rental, hospitality, and insurance. Artists are asked to cover costs for their own housing/accommodation, (if required), tools, equipment, and supplies for personal work accomplished while in-residence.

Basic Eligibility Requirements:

Request is for new work inspired by Residency For Recovery, in 2021 Open to All Artists residing in the Black Hills

Preference will be given to Residents of Western Meade, Lawrence, and Southern Butte Counties of SD

Applicant artist must be 18 years of age, or older.

Expectations of Artist Selected:

➢ Minimum of 20 hours of community residency agreed upon during planning phase with individual artist and committee.

➢ Time dedicated to work within the program, on a weekly or monthly basis, determined during planning phase.

➢ Commitment to public engagement, workshops, and presentations.

➢ Participation in program events and special projects with the community.

➢ One (1) to three (3) new works created from meetings, talks, interaction with community members during residency hours and presented as part of fundraiser for HOH & LADC.

The HOH anticipates presenting all the work created by contracted artists in a live ticketed performance and exhibition auction event at the Opera House in the Fall of 2021, to help support the HOH and LDAC.

Visit https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/news--media for more information.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.