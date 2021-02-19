Girl Scout cookie time is here!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Girl Scout Cookie sales have kicked off, but like many things in the past year -- there are some differences when it comes to getting your cookies.

Girl Scouts won’t be going door to door this year. And they will also be wearing masks while selling at outdoor locations -- staying behind tables and having as little contact as possible.

Local troop leader Taylor Clark says selling the cookies helps the kids come out of their shells. Her troop will be at Gizzi’s coffee on the weekends from 10 AM until noon. And all cookie-selling locations can be found on the cookie locator app.

Clark’s troop is also allowing you to buy cookies that can be donated to airmen and first responders.

”We usually donate our extra cookies in our donations to first responders or guys on deployment. We think it helps them and lifts their spirts to have people thinking about them so that’s what we do,” Taylor Clark Troop leader 76313

For Clark’s specific Troop, all the proceeds will go to helping build a Veterans garden, hosting a VA clothing drive, and raising money for foster car bedding and a local animal shelter.

