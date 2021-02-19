Advertisement

Ellsworth airman sentenced to 18 years after murdering infant son

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An Ellsworth airman who was found guilty of murdering his six-month-old son has been sentenced to 18 years in military prison.

On Friday, a military panel found senior airman James T. Cunningham guilty in the death of his infant son.

Cunningham was arrested after police were called to a home on Hanover Street in Rapid City last March for a report of an unresponsive infant. The boy later died.

The prosecution says Cunningham punched the boy in the head while his defense claimed the child accidentally fell.

He also was reduced in rank will forfeit all pay and allowances and will be dishonorably discharged.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

Suspect in machete attack case pleads not guilty
Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place...
Black culture on display at Black Hills State through football team’s efforts
Despite the pandemic, passenger numbers are rising at Rapid City Regional Airport.
American Airlines to add route to LaGuardia from Rapid City Regional Airport
Summer camping reservations in State Parks open Feb. 20