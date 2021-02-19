Advertisement

Ellsworth airman found guilty of murdering 6-month-old son Thursday

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An Ellsworth airman is found guilty of murdering his six-month-old son.

A military panel found Senior Airman James T. Cunningham guilty in a court-martial trial on base. Cunningham was arrested after police were called to a residence on Hanover Street in Rapid City last March for a report of an unresponsive infant and the boy later died.

Cunningham was accused of punching the boy in the head while his defense says the child accidentally fell. He was originally charged in state court, but the case was later moved to the military court in August.

March 3 medical records from Monument Health say the baby suffered “non-accidental trauma,” while the autopsy listed his death as a homicide.

The court-martial now moves into the sentencing phase.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

Wyoming senator works to ‘protect’ name of Devils Tower with legislation
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
State Democratic Party calls for resignation of AG Ravnsborg
Monument Health is offering a new type of wellness program.
Health Watch: Lifestyle Medicine
Some parents are upset that the rite of passage is being canceled for a second time over...
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom