Buzz with Bri: Snowy situations lead TikTok to make cool entertainment, pranks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It started last week, the frigid cold. Severe winter storms and icy conditions hit the central united states starting the last weekend. We’ve endured power outages, dangerous driving and being REALLY COLD.

But like a flock of freezing penguins, we’ve huddled together to make the most of our snowy situation. Look at this cool entertainment. Many decided to freeze everyday items.

This person made a snow volcano. In the video, she mixes together baking soda and red food coloring. After mixing, she pours the content into a bucket surrounded by snow, which results in a foamy red “lava” volcano.

This guy is showing how cold it is in Nebraska. And here’s another gal from Oklahoma. Making ramen noodles before heading outside with the bowl, she tests how long it takes for them to freeze.

The first few seconds show the steam coming off of the noodles, but after some time, the noodles froze in place to the fork, suspended in mid-air.

So, here’s something going viral on TikTok and I don’t know why. Here’s what happens:

You FaceTime your friend. When they answer, tell them you’re busy and that you’ll call them right back. They’ll respond with confusion, probably say that you called them, maybe worry that they somehow FaceTimed you without realizing. Then, you hang up with no explanation.

It’s exactly what every prank should be: completely harmless, kinda nonsensical. The reason it’s taking off is that so many celebrities are hopping on board.

Consider this a warning to answer all future FaceTime calls with caution lest you be left confused.

