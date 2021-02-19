Advertisement

Britain’s Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:40 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip has spent a third night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week for what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of visitors arriving at the private hospital on Thursday.

The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and that he is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.”

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both the queen, 94, and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, the duke has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Philip last had a spell in hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
Former STAR Academy, courtesy KOTA
Names of winning bidders of main campus of STAR Academy announced

Latest News

Weather delays create COVID-19 vaccine shipping backlog
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit
Monument Health is offering a new type of wellness program.
Health Watch: Lifestyle Medicine
Some parents are upset that the rite of passage is being canceled for a second time over...
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom