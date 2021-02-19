Advertisement

Black culture on display at Black Hills State through football team’s efforts

Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place...
Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place like Spearfish and BHSU as we grow and diversify it is important to create events like this so that we can share pieces and components of our history so we can continue to grow and unify in that that way(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - From soul music by James Brown, and Aretha Franklin to collard greens and gumbo. Thursday night was a celebration of Black culture at Black Hills State.

February is Black History Month and to honor the impact of Black culture in America, the Athletics Department hosted Black culture night. The event was a collaborative effort by both students and staff at the university to give all students a chance to grow with a life lesson outside the classroom.

“It is a very rewarding experience,” Defensive line coach Mike Smith said. A lot of time they are learning something from me but I am learning something from them. With everything in the past year or two, I think it is important to create conversations, build bridges. What ends up happening is not just one side benefits but both sides benefit.”

“Building Black,” which stands for building love and cultural knowledge is about bringing everyone together in unity to learn not just about black history -- but the history of this nation as well.

“Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place like Spearfish and BHSU as we grow and diversify it is important to create events like this so that we can share pieces and components of our history so we can continue to grow and unify in that way,” Smith said.

Smith says many of the people who came by for soul food quickly came back for seconds.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Pennington County State’s Attorney reacts to Ravnsborg charges
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been charged in the September hit-and-run...
SD AG Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors in crash that killed Highmore man
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’
RCAS board members cancel 2021 prom
Parents speak out about RCAS decison to cancel prom

Latest News

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman sentenced to 18 years after murdering infant son
Suspect in machete attack case pleads not guilty
Despite the pandemic, passenger numbers are rising at Rapid City Regional Airport.
American Airlines to add route to LaGuardia from Rapid City Regional Airport
Summer camping reservations in State Parks open Feb. 20