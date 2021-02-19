American Airlines to add route to LaGuardia from Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced Friday that it’d soon offer seasonal weekly, nonstop flights to LaGuardia Airport.

Starting June 5 through Sept. 4, a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft will make the flight to Rapid City to New York weekly during this time. The flight will happen seasonally in 2021-23. The flight takes a little more than two hours.

“This is great news for Rapid City and the region.” Patrick Dame, RAP Executive Director, said. “As we continue to move out of the pandemic, having more destinations is great for our local and regional economy for those passengers flying in, as well as providing additional opportunities for our local passengers to travel to multiple destinations.

LaGuardia is the third busiest airport serving New York City and is the closest of the three to Manhattan. The three airports are the largest system and it is the twentieth busiest airport in the United States.

American Airlines introduced the route. Dame is hopeful the new route will be successful and may lead to future expansion.

RAP currently offers year-round service to Chadron, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis Phoenix-Mesa and Salt Lake City; with seasonal service to Appleton, Chicago, Charlotte, Grand Rapids, Houston, Indianapolis, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Nashville, Newark, New York, Peoria, Pittsburgh, Punta Gorda, Sanford and San Francisco.

For more information, visit www.rapairport.com.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.