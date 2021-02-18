Tourism industry hopeful that increased flights to Rapid City bring in revenue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the announcement of more flights coming to Rapid City the tourism industry is hoping those flights will bring more visitors to the Black Hills.

Rapid City Regional Airport announced the addition of another destination. Allegiant Airlines will now serve Punta Gorda, Florida twice a week starting June 4

Michelle Thomson with Black Hills Badlands tourism says when flights are announced they begin looking into digital marketing in those areas to bring interest into the area.

“We are so excited to be able to show people what there is to see and do here. We know that opening up these markets will allow more people to recognize the Black Hills and come here for a vacation,” Michelle Thomson, President Black Hills Badlands Tourism Association, says

Thomson added that people who fly in as opposed to those who drive generally don’t bring as much with them, and can lead to a greater economic impact.

