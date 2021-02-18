Advertisement

Temperatures becoming more respectful

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Low temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits, but much of the area should remain above zero! Who would have thought that would be exciting. Skies will clear up through the night leaving us with partly cloudy skies by daybreak.

We become mostly sunny by the afternoon hours as highs climb up into the 20s. This isn’t a fast warm-up by any means, but we will take anything we can get. Highs will be near freezing on Friday, but mostly cloudy skies take over. Clouds continue Saturday, where a few snow showers are possible, and highs jump into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be near 40° under mostly sunny skies.

Monday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast as highs flirt with 50°! No, that is not a typo! Warmer air continues Tuesday with highs in the 40s and potentially into Wednesday, but a few snow showers are looking possible late Wednesday. Snow showers are expected Thursday with cooler temperatures. This could be our last chance of accumulating snow for the month, so stay tuned and we will watch this system closely.

