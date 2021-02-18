South Dakota reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After almost a week of no reported deaths, three more South Dakotans died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health on Thursday.

Two of the victims were women, one was a man. Two were 80 and older and one was in their 60s. These people were residents of Tripp, Brown and Minnehaha counties. So far, South Dakota has recorded 1,847 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 110,871. Active cases remain steady, dropping by only four from Wednesday to 2,068.

Thursday’s new cases included 21 in Pennington County and seven in Meade County. The state also reported three new cases in Oglala Lakota County, two in Lawrence County and one in Jackson County.

Current hospitalizations also decreased slightly to 92. In total, 6,475 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 16% of the state’s population have been vaccinated. 110,759 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53,640 residents have completed both doses needed.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

