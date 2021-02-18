Advertisement

Ravnsborg after charges: ‘presumption of innocence placed within legal system continues to work’

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and killing a pedestrian near Highmore in September.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaking out after he was charged with three misdemeanors after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday.

Ravnsborg says he will continue to pray for Joe Boever, the man he fatally struck, and his family.

“This has been a difficult and trying time for everyone involved and I do want to take a moment to thank all the people that continued to reach out to me through emails, calls, letters, and most importantly, prayers,” Ravnsborg said in a statement sent to Black Hills Fox News by a public relations firm. “Your support and encouragement is appreciated more than you will ever know.”

Jason Ravnsborg is facing misdemeanor charges of careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and driving out of his lane, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, announced. Authorities said he was not talking on his phone at the time of the crash.

“I appreciate, more than ever, that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work,” he continued. “I have always practiced this in my professional life and I understand it even better now as I see that we live in a society where every person enjoys the protection of the law.”

Each charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine, Sovell said.

“I have and will continue to pray for Joe Boever and his family. I cannot imagine their pain and loss and I do send my deepest condolences to them,” he said.

While casting an Electoral College vote for the state, Ravnsborg spoke about how he continued his daily duties as Attorney General and felt confident he had “not committed any crime.”

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told Black Hills Fox News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed.”

