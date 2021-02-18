Advertisement

Local vineyard sees steady numbers during pandemic

Wine lovers everywhere to celebrate!
(City of Gatlinburg)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s a “national day” for everything, and Thursday is National Drink Wine Day!

The idea of the day is to promote the health benefits and enjoyment of wine.

Matthew and Choi Jackson, the owners of Belle Joli Winery, said wine means everything to them and they love the blend of science and art to create delicious wine.

While the California wine industry was hit hard because of the wildfires and the pandemic, the Jacksons said the numbers at their vineyard were steady, and their colleagues across the state saw similar trends.

“This year, it was more steady pace,” said Choi Jackson, a sommelier. “All the way from May to October, people are still traveling from the other states, so that was really a benefit for us.”

“We could definitely see that a lot of our customers really saw an increase in either camping or tenting, so they were still able to have their vacation, and feel comfortable with their distancing,” said Matthew Jackson, an enologist.

The Jacksons said Belle Joli Winery is still offering tours and tasting. They have made groups smaller, offer masks, and space people out. Also, even during the recent cold temperatures, people can still enjoy a glass of wine at the fireplace at the vineyard.

