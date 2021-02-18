Getting Milder by the Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some clouds and single digits temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the 20s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

By Friday, enough mild air should work in to let us get to at least 32 degrees - the first time in a long time!

A system Saturday may have some snow showers with it, but most of the energy and moisture with this system will pass us by to the south. Sunday will be sunny and milder.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring much warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday with some parts of the area flirting with 50 degrees. A more active weather pattern returns by the second half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.