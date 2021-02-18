Advertisement

Clouds return Friday and Saturday

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear for much of the night, which allows temperatures to drop into the single digits. There will be a few near 10° thanks to a southwesterly wind providing some downslope winds along the northern/eastern foothills. Clouds will move in late, making things mostly cloudy in Wyoming for the start of the day.

Those clouds will slide into western South Dakota through the morning hours and exit later in the afternoon. Little to no precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone - the first time since February 4! There will be a quick clearing Friday evening and overnight before more clouds move in ahead of a little system Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for much of the day and we will even see some snow showers. There looks to be a band of snow that will develop Saturday and drop some accumulating snow, but it will be very narrow and localized. A couple inches could be possible for some. More details tomorrow about that.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine for the area. Highs will jump into the 30s and 40s, making it the first day above normal in quite some time. We’re even warmer starting off next week! Monday will have highs in the 50s for some of us and it will be mostly sunny! Nice weather continues Tuesday with highs in the 40s, then we’re back into the 30s for many to end next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

news
Rapid City mother braves cold temperatures while living in her car with 5-year-old son
Dick and Janes
Rapid City settles with owner of Adult Sex Store for nearly $300K
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota

Latest News

Warmer
Clouds return
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
Getting Milder by the Day
Temperatures becoming more respectful
Warmer
Not as cold!