Clouds return Friday and Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear for much of the night, which allows temperatures to drop into the single digits. There will be a few near 10° thanks to a southwesterly wind providing some downslope winds along the northern/eastern foothills. Clouds will move in late, making things mostly cloudy in Wyoming for the start of the day.

Those clouds will slide into western South Dakota through the morning hours and exit later in the afternoon. Little to no precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone - the first time since February 4! There will be a quick clearing Friday evening and overnight before more clouds move in ahead of a little system Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for much of the day and we will even see some snow showers. There looks to be a band of snow that will develop Saturday and drop some accumulating snow, but it will be very narrow and localized. A couple inches could be possible for some. More details tomorrow about that.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine for the area. Highs will jump into the 30s and 40s, making it the first day above normal in quite some time. We’re even warmer starting off next week! Monday will have highs in the 50s for some of us and it will be mostly sunny! Nice weather continues Tuesday with highs in the 40s, then we’re back into the 30s for many to end next week.

