Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

news
Rapid City mother braves cold temperatures while living in her car with 5-year-old son
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
Steve Keszler steps down from council
City Council member steps down in Sturgis

Latest News

The study said that of the 498 murders recorded in Wyoming between 2000 and 2019, 105, 21% of...
Indigenous people make up almost 25% of Wyoming murder victims
What are the common symptoms of flu and what you can do to avoid the risk of complications?
What should you do if you get the flu?
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars