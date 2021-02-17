Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
New airline touches down in Rapid City
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
8th South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

City Council member steps down in Sturgis
White House relaunches Snapchat account
Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment
"Don't get complacent": A warning as vaccine goalpost moves