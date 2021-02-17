Advertisement

Virtual Black Hills Film Festival kicks off Thursday

The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A...
The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A sessions with filmmakers, following the virtual screenings.(Black Hills Film Festival)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 12th Annual Black Hills Film Festival kicks off Thursday -- this time using a virtual format due to the pandemic.

The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A sessions with filmmakers, following the virtual screenings. Local movie fans can purchase an all-access pass for $99 or buy tickets for individual films at $10 apiece.

Film Festival Executive Director Chris VanNess said that the annual film festival continues to put a spotlight on local filmmakers.

”It really has enhanced the presence of our filmmakers in the general industry,” VanNess said. “We’ve had three really good films coming out of South Dakota that have gone on to win Emmy awards and all kinds of other awards, distribution contracts, and those types of things.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline touches down in Rapid City
Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
COVID in Pierre
8th South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The waters are high due to the bottom freezing.
National Weather Service issues Small Stream Flood Advisory for Spearfish
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota
Oyate Health
Oyate Health Center hosting mass vaccine event until the end of the month
File image
Fatal fire kills homeowner near Belle Fourche