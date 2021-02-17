Throne sitters and pushers wanted for the 15th Annual Nemo 500 Outhouse races and chili cookoff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Nemo Guest Ranch & NAJA Shrine presents the 15th Annual Nemo 500 Out House Race & Chili Cook Off.

This fun and entertaining family event is free for spectators! There are three races with different divisions plus an exciting competition just for the kids called the Shovel Race. You can build your own outhouse or use the Nemo Guest Ranch Loaner ~ just decorate with your theme and you are ready to race!

Make sure to buy your chance for one of two $500 prizes! Tickets are on sale now ~ Proceeds go to the local NAJA Shrine Children’s Transportation Fund.

Race registration opens on February 27th at 10:00 a.m. and races start at 1:00 p.m.

Contact us for more information on the event - or to enter your own “Racing Outhouse”!

