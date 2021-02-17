Advertisement

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake." Twitter said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, that it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan's account following the posting.(Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Taliban militant who is alleged to have shot Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake.”

Twitter says it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan’s account on Wednesday following the posting.

Yousafzai herself tweeted, asking both the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her shooter escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017 but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota
File image
Fatal fire kills homeowner near Belle Fourche

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father
Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the...
Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles
South Dakota Senate shoots down legislation to help Hideaway Hills homeowners
Vichar Ratanapakdee, 84, died after an attack during a walk in San Francisco.
Asian Americans alarmed by spate of hate crimes