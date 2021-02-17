Advertisement

South Dakota to start vaccinating 65-year-olds and up next week

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health will lower the age for vaccinations to those 65 and older starting next Monday. People over the age of 70 were able to get vaccinated this week. Younger people can also get vaccinated if they are critical care workers or have two or more underlying symptoms.

Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Dakota as the department of health reported 95 new infections Wednesday. The Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 110,685. The state currently has 2,072 active cases.

Wednesday’s new cases included 16 in Pennington County and seven in Meade County. One was reported in Lawrence, Perkins and Butte counties.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Officials reported 94 current hospitalizations Wednesday, down three from the prior day. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.4% of hospital beds and 4.7% of ICU beds.

Health officials say a total of 56,175 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Just under 51,165 have received both COVID-19 doses. The state’s allotment of weekly vaccines would increase by 13.7% next week to 17,650 doses, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota
File image
Fatal fire kills homeowner near Belle Fourche

Latest News

South Dakota Senate shoots down legislation to help Hideaway Hills homeowners
Noem says medical marijuana legalization will be delayed
Gov. Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel sources after rolling blackouts
Throne sitters and pushers wanted for the 15th Annual Nemo 500 Outhouse races and chili cookoff
The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A...
Lights, Camera, Action for the 2021 Black Hills Film Festival