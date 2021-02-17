Rapid City mother braves cold temperatures while living in her car with 5-year-old son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Several days of below-freezing temperatures are now coming to an end.

But for one single mother, her struggle is far from over. Morgan Vroman of Rapid City says she has been struggling to make ends meet for the past few years. She says she lives in her car and camper.

“With the cold weather is it harder to get buy-in the camper, Vroman said. “Yeah. We have had frozen walls. Frozen floors. Running on propane and wood. Thank God we live in the Hills because it’s plentiful.”

The 23-year-old says with the pandemic it has been hard to find work. Still, she says she is not giving up.

news

“I have a five-year-old son,” Vroman said. “It has been hectic trying to balance. Being a single mom doesn’t give me much room to work.”

Vroman says she is trying to find an apartment. Still, in terms of weather, she says better days are ahead.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.